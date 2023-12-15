Celebrities Spread Holiday Cheer with Hanukkah Celebrations

While Hanukkah celebrations this year were tinged with mixed emotions, Jewish celebrities took to social media to spread holiday cheer and share their experiences. From lighting menorahs to enjoying festive treats, these stars embraced their Jewish pride in various ways.

Comedian Billy Eichner started off the season gifting Barbra Streisand’s autobiography to Mariah Carey, commenting, “For the Queen of Christmas, a story about the Queen of Hanukkah.” Streisand herself joined the conversation, expressing her hope that Carey would enjoy the book.

Actress Marlee Matlin shared a heartwarming Hanukkah greeting, complete with American Sign Language for chocolate gelt. She concluded her post with a signature “I love you” sign, spreading love and positivity.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, played an important role in Hanukkah celebrations in the United States. Lighting three special menorahs, including one from a Holocaust survivor and another from Vienna’s Kahilath Jakob, Emhoff embraced the significance of the festival.

Television host Andy Cohen lit the first candle of Hanukkah on his show with Beverly Hills “Housewife” Dorit Kemsley. However, his son Ben’s enjoyment of a gingerbread house from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos didn’t quite align with Hanukkah traditions.

Kate Hudson shared a touching video of her lighting the menorah with her children, emphasizing the importance of love, light, miracles, and peace during the festival.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand took to Instagram stories to pray for a more peaceful and harmonious world on the first night of Hanukkah. Her sentiment resonates with many during this festive season.

Other celebrities, including Bryan Greenberg, Jessica Seinfeld, Mark Zuckerberg, Pink, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Julie Klausner, Debra Messing, Scott Disick, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ina Garten, Alex Borstein, and Regina Spektor, also shared their unique Hanukkah experiences and sentiments on social media.

While this year’s Hanukkah celebrations were undoubtedly different, these celebrities played a significant role in spreading joy and highlighting the importance of hope, love, and inclusivity during the holiday season.