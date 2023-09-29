Isro’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Sets New Records on YouTube

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (Isro) Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic milestone becoming the most-watched event on YouTube in the agency’s history. With over 8 million concurrent viewers, people from around the world tuned in to witness the spacecraft’s soft landing on the moon. This achievement not only showcases India’s advancements in space engineering and science but also reflects Isro’s successful efforts in rebranding itself as an approachable and engaging entity.

Under the leadership of S. Somanath, who took over as chairman in 2022, Isro has undergone a significant transformation. Historically known for its closed-off culture and hesitance in discussing its missions, the agency is now more open, engaging, and friendly, particularly towards the younger generation of scientists, startups, investors, and private industry partners.

To capitalize on the growing global commercial space market, which is projected to reach $1 trillion 2030, Isro aims to increase India’s stake from the current 2% to $40 billion 2040. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Isro to help transform India into a profitable space superpower. In order to achieve this goal, Isro has implemented various changes to make the organization more attractive to potential employees and partners.

These changes include encouraging break time, informal problem-solving chats, and setting up refreshment kiosks for employees to discuss ideas over tea. Isro chief S. Somnath emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating that “many ideas can be discussed better over a cup of tea.” Such efforts have resulted in a more autonomous and efficient work environment, attracting space startups seeking guidance for their private launches.

Isro’s recent achievements, such as the successful landing of a rover on the moon’s south pole, have further enhanced its reputation. The agency now has ambitious plans, including studying the sun, exploring Venus, putting astronauts in orbit, and partnering with NASA for planetary defense and deep space exploration.

As the government plans to open doors to foreign investment in the space sector, Isro is expected to concentrate on exploration and new scientific endeavors. Entities like the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian Space Association (ISpA) will interact with the private sector, negotiate launches, and boost business opportunities.

Despite potential challenges, the optimism surrounding Isro’s transformation and its impact on India’s space industry remains high. The agency’s newfound transparency has not only inspired young minds to pursue science but has also positioned India as a formidable player in the global space economy.

Sources:

– India Today

– Reuters