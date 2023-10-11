Fake News and Disinformation Inflame Israel-Hamas Conflict on X

Since the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, social media platform X has been plagued with disinformation and misinformation. Videos and documents with misleading claims have been circulating on the platform, contributing to heightened tensions worldwide.

One video, viewed over 2 million times on X, allegedly showed Israel creating fake footage of deaths. However, it was later revealed to be a scene from a Palestinian short film taken out of context. Another video claimed to show high-profile Israeli generals captured Hamas, but it was actually footage of former leaders of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh government in Azerbaijan.

X has also seen the spread of doctored documents, including a fake memo suggesting that US President Joe Biden gave $8 billion in assistance to Israel. The White House confirmed the document was false. Russia, known for spreading disinformation on X, has taken advantage of the Israel-Hamas conflict to further its own agenda. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev spread false claims suggesting that weapons given to Ukraine were being used against Israel.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has faced criticism for his handling of fake news and hate speech on the platform. Musk, who has dissolved X’s Trust and Safety Council and been accused of disseminating conspiracy theories and antisemitism, has introduced Community Notes, a crowdsourced moderation program. Critics argue that social media platforms like X have a responsibility to combat harmful content, especially during times of crisis and conflict.

The European Commission has issued a warning to Musk regarding alleged disinformation on X about the Israel-Hamas conflict. X is cooperating with the EU’s request for information, but it remains to be seen what further action will be taken.

Overall, the spread of fake news and disinformation on X has exacerbated tensions during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Social media platforms must take responsibility for identifying and mitigating the spread of harmful content to prevent human rights abuses.

