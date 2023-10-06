Study Finds TikTok Videos on Ozempic Generate High Engagement and Potential Impact on Weight Loss Management

A recent study published in the Journal of Medicine, Surgery, and Public Health highlights the impact of TikTok videos on weight loss strategies and the potential influence it has on medication use. The study specifically analyzed videos released with the hashtag “Ozempic” on TikTok.

Ozempic is a drug approved to aid in weight loss and metabolic control among diabetic subjects. It belongs to a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 agonists, which mimic a hormone called GLP-1 produced in the gut. GLP-1 has various functions, including insulin secretion, inhibition of glucagon synthesis, satiety signaling, and improving muscular glucose uptake.

The study examined 100 TikTok videos under the hashtag “Ozempic” and found that these videos garnered over 69.9 million views, with thousands of shares, likes, and comments. The videos primarily featured content related to using Ozempic for weight loss, mentions of Ozempic, and potential side effects. However, only a few videos mentioned off-label prescriptions, medication shortages, or bariatric surgery for weight loss.

These findings highlight the potential of TikTok as a platform to disseminate information on weight loss strategies and medications. The increased public interest and engagement with the videos may have contributed to the surge in prescriptions for Ozempic, leading to shortages for diabetes patients.

The study emphasizes the need for healthcare providers and regulatory bodies to be aware of the impact of social media platforms on weight loss management and medication use. Collaboration between social media platforms, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies is essential to ensure responsible prescribing practices and prevent medication shortages.

Overall, the study suggests that social media platforms like TikTok have the potential to significantly influence public health behaviors and medication demand. It underscores the importance of monitoring and regulating health-related content on these platforms to ensure accurate and responsible information dissemination.

Source: Journal of Medicine, Surgery, and Public Health