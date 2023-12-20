How is SNL back with SAG strike?

SNL Returns to Air Despite SAG Strike: How Did They Do It?

In a surprising turn of events, the popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) made its highly anticipated return to television screens last weekend, despite the ongoing strike the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). This unexpected move has left many wondering how SNL managed to circumvent the strike and continue producing new episodes. Let’s delve into the details.

What is the SAG strike?

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike refers to the labor dispute between the union representing actors and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike, which began several weeks ago, has led to the suspension of numerous television and film productions, as actors refuse to work until their demands for better pay and working conditions are met.

How did SNL return to air?

SNL’s return to the airwaves amidst the SAG strike can be attributed to a unique arrangement made between the show’s producers and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). While the SAG strike primarily affects actors, the writers of SNL are members of the WGA, which has not called for a strike. This allowed the show to continue producing new episodes, albeit with some adjustments.

What changes were made to SNL?

To work around the absence of SAG actors, SNL relied heavily on its talented pool of writers and non-union performers. The show’s sketches predominantly featured the writing staff and other non-SAG members, with a few exceptions where guest hosts took on multiple roles. Additionally, the absence of live musical performances, typically performed SAG-affiliated musicians, was compensated showcasing pre-recorded musical segments.

What does this mean for the SAG strike?

SNL’s return to air without SAG actors does not indicate an end to the strike. The show’s unique circumstances allowed it to continue production, but it does not undermine the demands and concerns of the striking actors. The SAG strike remains ongoing, and negotiations between the union and the AMPTP are still underway.

While SNL’s return to television screens during the SAG strike may have surprised many, it is important to remember that this arrangement is an exception rather than the norm. The strike continues to impact the entertainment industry, and the outcome of the negotiations between SAG and AMPTP will have far-reaching implications for actors and the future of television and film production.