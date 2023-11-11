How is Miley Cyrus related to Dolly Parton?

In the world of music, there are few names as iconic as Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. Both women have left an indelible mark on the industry, but what many people may not realize is that they are actually related. Yes, that’s right – Miley Cyrus is Dolly Parton’s goddaughter.

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer-songwriter, has been a mentor and guiding force in Miley Cyrus’ life since she was a young girl. Parton and Cyrus share a special bond that goes beyond their shared love for music. Parton has been a source of inspiration and support for Cyrus throughout her career, offering guidance and advice as she navigates the ups and downs of fame.

FAQ:

Q: How did Miley Cyrus become Dolly Parton’s goddaughter?

A: Miley Cyrus became Dolly Parton’s goddaughter through her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who is also a musician. Dolly and Billy Ray have been friends for many years, and when Miley was born, Dolly took on the role of her godmother.

Q: What does it mean to be someone’s goddaughter?

A: Being someone’s goddaughter typically means that there is a special relationship between the godparent and the child. The godparent often takes on a mentorship role, providing guidance, support, and sometimes even financial assistance.

Q: How has Dolly Parton influenced Miley Cyrus’ career?

A: Dolly Parton has had a significant impact on Miley Cyrus’ career. As a seasoned musician and performer, Parton has shared her wisdom and experience with Cyrus, helping her navigate the challenges of the music industry. Parton’s influence can be seen in Cyrus’ music and stage presence, as she has often cited Parton as one of her biggest inspirations.

Q: Are there any collaborations between Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus?

A: Yes, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have collaborated on several occasions. One notable collaboration was their duet on the song “Rainbowland” from Cyrus’ album “Younger Now.” The song showcases their unique bond and the musical connection they share.

In conclusion, the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton goes beyond the music they create. As godmother and goddaughter, they have formed a special bond that has influenced Cyrus’ career and shaped her into the artist she is today. Their connection serves as a reminder of the power of mentorship and the impact one person can have on another’s life.