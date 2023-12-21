How is Les Miserables not an opera?

Les Misérables: A Musical Masterpiece that Defies Operatic Conventions

In the realm of musical theater, few productions have achieved the level of acclaim and adoration as Les Misérables. With its sweeping score, powerful performances, and emotionally charged storyline, it is often mistaken for an opera. However, despite its grandeur and operatic elements, Les Misérables is not an opera but rather a musical. Let’s delve into the reasons why this distinction is important and explore the characteristics that set Les Misérables apart from traditional operatic works.

What defines an opera?

An opera is a theatrical work in which the entire story is conveyed through singing. It typically features arias, recitatives, and ensembles, with little to no spoken dialogue. Operas are often performed in their original language and are accompanied a full orchestra. The focus is primarily on the music, with the storyline serving as a vehicle for the vocal performances.

Why is Les Misérables not an opera?

While Les Misérables contains operatic elements, such as soaring melodies and powerful vocal performances, it also incorporates spoken dialogue. This combination of sung and spoken dialogue is a defining characteristic of musical theater. Additionally, Les Misérables features a more accessible and diverse musical style, blending elements of pop, rock, and classical music, which sets it apart from the traditional operatic repertoire.

What distinguishes Les Misérables as a musical?

Les Misérables is a sung-through musical, meaning that the majority of the dialogue is sung rather than spoken. However, it also includes significant portions of spoken dialogue, allowing for a more natural and conversational storytelling approach. The score of Les Misérables is also more varied, incorporating different musical styles to evoke a range of emotions and enhance the narrative.

Conclusion

Les Misérables stands as a testament to the power and versatility of musical theater. While it shares some characteristics with opera, such as its use of singing to convey the story, it ultimately defies the conventions of the operatic genre. With its blend of spoken dialogue, diverse musical styles, and emotionally charged performances, Les Misérables has carved its own unique place in the world of musical theater, captivating audiences worldwide for over three decades.

FAQ:

Q: Is Les Misérables performed in its original language?

A: No, Les Misérables is typically performed in the language of the country where it is being staged. However, translations of the original French lyrics are available for productions in non-French-speaking countries.

Q: How long has Les Misérables been running?

A: Les Misérables premiered in London’s West End in 1985 and has been running continuously ever since. It is one of the longest-running musicals in history.

Q: Are there any notable differences between the stage production and the film adaptation of Les Misérables?

A: Yes, while the film adaptation of Les Misérables stays true to the essence of the stage production, there are some differences in the arrangement of songs and the inclusion of additional scenes. The film also allows for more intimate close-ups and cinematic storytelling techniques.