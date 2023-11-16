How Is Katy Perry Related To The Queen?

In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that pop superstar Katy Perry is distantly related to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. The unexpected connection between the American singer and the British monarch has sparked curiosity and left fans wondering how these two seemingly unrelated individuals are linked. Let’s delve into the fascinating details of their family ties.

Family Tree Connections

Katy Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, shares a common ancestor with Queen Elizabeth II, making them distant cousins. The connection can be traced back to William Meade, an Englishman who immigrated to America in the 17th century. Meade is Perry’s sixth great-grandfather and also an ancestor of the Queen. This means that Perry and Queen Elizabeth II are both descendants of Meade, albeit through different branches of the family tree.

FAQ

Q: How did this connection come to light?

A: The revelation was made during an episode of the popular genealogy show “Who Do You Think You Are?” in which Katy Perry explored her family history. The show’s researchers uncovered the surprising link between Perry and the Queen.

Q: How distant are their family ties?

A: Katy Perry and Queen Elizabeth II are distant cousins, sharing a common ancestor six generations back. This means that they are very distantly related, with a significant number of relatives separating them.

Q: Are there any other notable connections in Katy Perry’s family tree?

A: Yes, apart from her link to the Queen, Katy Perry also discovered that she is related to other prominent figures in history, including American presidents Benjamin Harrison and Franklin Pierce.

Q: Does this familial connection hold any significance?

A: While the connection between Katy Perry and Queen Elizabeth II may be intriguing, it holds no significant impact on their personal or professional lives. It is merely an interesting fact that highlights the interconnectedness of human ancestry.

In conclusion, the revelation that Katy Perry and Queen Elizabeth II are distant relatives has certainly captured the attention of fans and genealogy enthusiasts alike. Despite the vast geographical and cultural differences between them, their shared ancestry serves as a reminder that we are all connected in some way.