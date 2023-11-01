New Series ‘Griselda’ Brings Griselda Blanco’s Fascinating Story to Life

Fans of the popular Narcos franchise will soon have a new series to dive into on Netflix. Set to stream on January 25, 2024, ‘Griselda’ tells the captivating story of Griselda Blanco, also known as the “Cocaine Godmother.” Played Sofia Vergara in her first extensive dramatic role, the series explores Blanco’s rise to power and her reign as one of Miami’s most notorious drug lords.

Although ‘Griselda’ is not a direct crossover series with Narcos, it still maintains the same gripping narrative style and intensity that fans have come to expect. Executive produced Vergara herself, in collaboration with Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and original Narcos co-creator Doug Miro, ‘Griselda’ promises to be a thrilling addition to the Narcos universe.

Blanco’s journey was not an easy one. As a woman operating in a male-dominated industry during the 1970s and 1980s, she faced immense challenges and constant scrutiny. Yet, through her intelligence, resourcefulness, and relentless determination, Blanco successfully transformed Miami into a cocaine empire, earning an estimated $80 million per month at the height of her power.

However, behind the scenes of her impressive business acumen, Blanco’s ruthlessness was evident. She had no qualms about resorting to violence, ordering executions on the spot, resulting in numerous collateral damage and a staggering death toll. It is estimated that she was responsible for anywhere between 50 to 250 murders.

‘Griselda’ skillfully weaves together the truth and the urban legends surrounding Blanco’s life, creating a captivating narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The series showcases Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and ruthlessness as she navigates the treacherous underworld and rises from obscurity to become ‘the Godmother.’

Prepare to witness the extraordinary story of Griselda Blanco unfold when ‘Griselda’ premieres on Netflix. Sofia Vergara’s remarkable performance and the engrossing storytelling will undoubtedly leave audiences craving more.