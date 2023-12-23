How is FiOS installed in my house?

How FiOS is Installed in Your House: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re considering getting FiOS, Verizon’s fiber-optic internet service, you may be wondering how the installation process works. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how FiOS is installed in your house, ensuring a seamless and efficient setup.

Step 1: Scheduling the Installation

Once you’ve signed up for FiOS, Verizon will schedule an installation appointment at a time that suits you. A technician will visit your house to set up the necessary equipment and ensure a smooth transition to FiOS.

Step 2: Preparing for Installation

Before the technician arrives, it’s important to ensure that the area where the FiOS equipment will be installed is clear and accessible. Make sure any furniture or obstacles are moved out of the way to facilitate the installation process.

Step 3: Installing the Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

The technician will begin installing the Optical Network Terminal (ONT) on an interior wall of your house. The ONT serves as the gateway between the fiber-optic network and your home’s devices. It converts the optical signal into an electrical signal that can be used your devices.

Step 4: Connecting the Router

Next, the technician will connect the FiOS router to the ONT. The router acts as the central hub for your home network, providing both wired and wireless connections to your devices. The technician will ensure that the router is properly configured and secure.

Step 5: Testing and Activation

Once the physical installation is complete, the technician will test the connection to ensure everything is working correctly. They will also activate your FiOS service, allowing you to start enjoying high-speed internet, crystal-clear TV, and reliable phone service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long does the installation process take?

A: The installation process typically takes a few hours, depending on the complexity of your setup and any additional services you’ve requested.

Q: Do I need to be present during the installation?

A: Yes, it’s important for someone over the age of 18 to be present during the installation to provide access to the premises and make any necessary decisions.

Q: Can I use my own router with FiOS?

A: Yes, you can use your own router with FiOS. However, Verizon recommends using their provided router to ensure compatibility and optimal performance.

Q: Is there any additional cost for the installation?

A: Verizon typically offers free installation for new FiOS customers. However, additional charges may apply if you request any specialized services or equipment.

In conclusion, the installation of FiOS in your house involves scheduling an appointment, preparing the installation area, installing the ONT and router, and testing the connection. By following these steps, Verizon ensures a smooth and hassle-free transition to their high-speed fiber-optic internet service.