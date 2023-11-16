How Is Angelina Jolie Today?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, continues to captivate the world with her talent, beauty, and philanthropic endeavors. Known for her iconic roles in movies such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent,” Jolie has established herself as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. But what is she up to these days? Let’s take a closer look at how Angelina Jolie is doing today.

Acting Career:

Despite her busy schedule as a humanitarian and mother of six children, Jolie remains active in the film industry. She recently starred in the Marvel superhero film “Eternals,” which received critical acclaim for its diverse cast and unique storyline. Jolie’s portrayal of Thena, a powerful warrior, showcased her versatility as an actress and further solidified her status as a Hollywood icon.

Humanitarian Work:

Jolie’s commitment to humanitarian causes is well-known. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and has visited numerous refugee camps around the world. Jolie’s efforts to raise awareness about global issues, such as the refugee crisis and women’s rights, have earned her widespread admiration and respect.

Personal Life:

In recent years, Jolie has been focused on her role as a mother to her six children, three of whom were adopted internationally. She has been open about her experiences as a single parent following her divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2016. Jolie’s dedication to her children’s well-being and her efforts to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Pitt have been commendable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Angelina Jolie still acting?

A: Yes, Jolie is still actively involved in the film industry and recently starred in the movie “Eternals.”

Q: What humanitarian work is Angelina Jolie involved in?

A: Jolie has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR since 2001 and has focused on raising awareness about refugee issues and women’s rights.

Q: How many children does Angelina Jolie have?

A: Jolie has six children, three of whom were adopted internationally.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie continues to make a significant impact both on and off the screen. Her dedication to her craft, humanitarian work, and role as a mother exemplify her strength and resilience. As fans eagerly await her future projects, there is no doubt that Jolie will continue to inspire and make a difference in the world.