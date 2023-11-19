How Is Angelina Jolie Now?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, continues to captivate the world with her talent, beauty, and philanthropic endeavors. Known for her iconic roles in movies such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent,” Jolie has established herself as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. But what is she up to now? Let’s take a closer look at the current state of Angelina Jolie.

Acting Career:

Despite her busy schedule as a humanitarian and mother of six children, Jolie remains active in the film industry. She recently starred in the Marvel superhero film “Eternals,” which was released in November 2021. Her portrayal of Thena, a powerful immortal warrior, received critical acclaim, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actress.

Humanitarian Work:

Jolie’s dedication to humanitarian causes is well-known. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and was later promoted to Special Envoy in 2012. Jolie has traveled to numerous countries, raising awareness about refugee crises and advocating for their rights. Her efforts have earned her widespread recognition and several prestigious awards.

Personal Life:

Jolie’s personal life has been the subject of much media attention. Following her highly publicized divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2016, she has focused on co-parenting their children and maintaining a healthy family dynamic. Jolie has been open about her struggles with mental health and has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of self-care and seeking help when needed.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie continues to make a significant impact both on and off the screen. Her talent, dedication to humanitarian causes, and resilience in the face of personal challenges make her an inspiration to many. As fans eagerly await her future projects, Jolie’s influence and legacy are sure to endure for years to come.