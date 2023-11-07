New WhatsApp Mod Targets Arabic and Azeri-speaking Users on Telegram

A recent report cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has shed light on a new malicious WhatsApp mod that has been spreading within the popular messaging app, Telegram. This mod, while offering additional features and customizations to enhance user experience, also contains a hidden spyware module.

WhatsApp mods, which are third-party versions of the app, have gained popularity among users who seek additional functionality. However, the Kaspersky report warns that some of these mods are contaminated with malware, exposing users to potential risks.

The modified WhatsApp client’s manifest file includes suspicious components that are not present in the original version. These components include a service and a broadcast receiver, which initiate the spy module when the phone is powered on or charging. Once activated, the malware sends personal information, such as device details, contacts, and account information, to the attacker’s server.

While initially targeting users who communicate in Arabic and Azeri, this malicious mod has now made its way to Telegram. Kaspersky telemetry has identified over 340,000 attacks involving this mod in October alone. The mod has found popularity in Telegram channels with nearly two million subscribers, primarily in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, and Egypt. However, individuals from countries like the US, Russia, UK, and Germany have also been impacted.

To stay safe, Kaspersky experts recommend downloading apps and software from reputable and official sources, installing antivirus and anti-malware software, and staying informed about the latest cyber threats. Users should be cautious of unsolicited requests, suspicious offers, and urgent demands for personal or financial information.

In conclusion, the infiltration of malicious mods into popular messaging apps highlights the importance of staying vigilant and using official app stores for downloads. Protecting personal data should be a priority for all users to avoid falling victim to cybercriminals.

FAQ:

Q: What is a WhatsApp mod?

A: A WhatsApp mod is a third-party version of the messaging app that offers additional features and customizations not available in the original app.

Q: What is malware?

A: Malware is software designed to harm or gain unauthorized access to a computer system or device.

Q: How can I protect myself from malicious mods?

A: To protect yourself, download apps and software from reputable and official sources, install security software, and stay informed about the latest cyber threats. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information to unknown sources.

Q: What are the risks of using unofficial mods?

A: Unofficial mods may contain malware or compromised components that can compromise your personal data and expose you to cyber threats.

Q: Should I trust apps from highly followed sources?

A: While popular sources may seem trustworthy, it’s important to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of apps before downloading them. Stick to official app stores or official websites for downloads.