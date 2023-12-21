Foreign Influence Network Exposed in Israel: Spreading Lies and Incitement

A new investigation has shed light on a sophisticated foreign influence network operating in Israel since 2021. The network, likely connected to Iran, has been spreading lies, incitement, and hate in an attempt to deepen divisions among Israelis and extend its influence beyond the virtual world. The investigation, conducted the organization Fake Reporter, reveals that the network is made up of dozens of fake profiles, bots, and groups across various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

These fake accounts have been engaging in various influence campaigns, such as spreading misinformation about fake election results, inciting hatred against the LGBTQ+ community and ultra-Orthodox Jews, and impersonating well-known journalists, social activists, and rabbis. The ultimate goal of this network seems to be to create conflict among Israelis, manipulate innocent people, and gather intelligence.

One of the most significant instances of the network’s success was the distribution of a fake video in January 2023, which depicted left-wing protestors burning the image of Rabbi Chaim Drukman, a prominent leader of the Religious Zionist community who had recently passed away. This video quickly spread on social media platforms and sparked outrage among right-wing users and media. However, it was later revealed that the video was part of the foreign entity’s efforts to incite further divisions and deepen the rift in Israeli society.

This investigation highlights the need for increased awareness about the influence of foreign entities in the digital realm. “These days we are focused on our physical borders and we cannot neglect the virtual borders, through which foreign parties create conflict among us, manipulate innocent people, and gather intelligence,” says Achiya Schatz, CEO of Fake Reporter. Schatz calls for a national plan to promote information and digital literacy, as well as robust initiatives to regulate social networks in Israel.

It is crucial for citizens to be cautious, verify information before sharing, and report suspicious accounts and content to ensure a more accurate and reliable digital environment.