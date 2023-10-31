WhatsApp Enhances Group Calling Feature for iPhone Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has recently introduced an exciting update for iPhone users. Now, users on iOS devices can enjoy group calls with up to 31 participants, making it easier than ever to connect with friends and colleagues. This enhanced calling feature is part of the latest WhatsApp update (version 23.21.72) available on the App Store.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed group calls with a maximum of 32 participants, but only 15 contacts could be added when initiating a group call. However, with the recent changes, users can now start group calls with the full capacity of 32 participants right from the beginning.

To initiate a group call, iPhone users simply need to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and tap the “CALLS” tab. Select “New call” and then “New group call.” Choose the contacts you want to add to the call and tap “Voice call.”

This update aims to simplify and enhance the calling experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to seamlessly connect with more people. It is recommended to always keep the WhatsApp app up to date to ensure access to the latest features and improvements.

In addition to the group calling enhancement, WhatsApp is also working on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to improve support interactions. The upcoming AI-driven feature will leverage Meta’s secure AI service to generate more relevant and helpful responses to support queries. This development aims to reduce response times and provide a more efficient support experience for WhatsApp users.

iPhone users can now enjoy the expanded group calling capabilities on WhatsApp and look forward to the AI-driven support feature, promising even better user experiences and convenience in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I make group calls with more than 31 participants on WhatsApp for iPhone?

No, the maximum number of participants for group calls on WhatsApp for iPhone is 31.

2. Can I add all 32 participants to a group call at once?

Yes, with the recent update, you can now add the full capacity of 32 participants right from the start when initiating a group call on WhatsApp for iPhone.

3. How do I update WhatsApp on my iPhone?

To update WhatsApp on your iPhone, go to the App Store and navigate to the “Updates” tab. Look for WhatsApp in the list of available updates and tap the “Update” button next to it.

4. When will the AI-driven support feature be available?

The AI-driven support feature is still in development, and there is no specific release date mentioned yet. iPhone users can anticipate its arrival in future updates.

5. Will the AI-driven support feature be available for Android users as well?

As of now, the AI-driven support feature is mentioned specifically for iPhone users. Whether it will be available for Android users in the future has not been confirmed.