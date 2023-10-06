How The Organized Mama Keeps Her Household Running Smoothly During Back-to-School Season

As an expert in professional organizing and a popular blogger, Jessica Litman, also known as The Organized Mama, knows a thing or two about keeping a household running smoothly. With two elementary school-aged kids and a busy schedule, Litman understands the challenges that come with the back-to-school season and the resumption of extracurricular activities.

One of the key strategies Litman uses is getting the entire family involved in the daily routine, rather than putting the responsibility solely on one person. This not only helps distribute tasks but also ensures that everyone has a role to play in keeping the household on track.

For Litman, mornings can be particularly challenging. With the bus arriving at 7:15 am and her own reluctance to be a morning person, she has found ways to make mornings more manageable. By prepping the night before, organizing backpacks and lunches, and setting out clothes, Litman’s household is able to start the day with less stress and more efficiency.

In addition to morning preparations, Litman emphasizes the importance of communication and planning for extracurricular activities. By using calendars and shared schedules, the family is able to coordinate their various commitments and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Overall, Litman’s approach revolves around organization, communication, and involving the entire family in the daily routine. By implementing these strategies, she is able to keep her household running smoothly during the back-to-school season.

