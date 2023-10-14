How to Keep Your Household Running Smoothly During Back-to-School Season

Managing a household can be a challenge, especially during back-to-school season and the resumption of extracurricular activities. Jessica Litman, a professional organizing expert and popular blogger, has found effective strategies to keep her own Maple Grove household running smoothly. From making a plan to prepping lunches and creating designated bags for activities, Litman shares her top tips for a well-organized home.

Litman starts making a plan with her family during Sunday night dinners. They use a weekly calendar to share their schedules and responsibilities for the upcoming week. This includes planning what the kids need to bring for their activities. They also take this time to divide household tasks and chores among family members.

Additionally, Litman emphasizes the importance of prepping lunches ahead of time. On Sundays, they cut cheese blocks and fruit, and store them in separate containers for easy access. Snacks are organized in bins to streamline the lunch-packing process in the morning. Litman believes involving kids in meal-prepping teaches them valuable skills and makes lunch packing more efficient.

To ensure a smooth morning routine, Litman encourages her kids to assemble their backpacks and charge their devices the night before. While some families lay out outfits the night before, Litman prefers flexibility for her kids. She advises not to force outfit choices, as it can lead to unnecessary battles.

With the start of after-school activities, Litman suggests having separate bags for each activity. This way, they avoid misplacing equipment. Litman also keeps an emergency bag with extra clothes in the car for unexpected occasions.

Lastly, Litman emphasizes the importance of self-care for parents during this busy time. She recommends starting the morning with a few minutes of personal time, whether it’s enjoying a cup of coffee or engaging in a calming activity. Taking care of oneself helps to stay regulated and manage stress.

By following these strategies and incorporating them into your daily routine, you can keep your household organized and running smoothly throughout the back-to-school season.

Source: The Organized Mama’s Jessica Litman (no URL provided)