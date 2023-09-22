Teenagers as Young as 15 Buying Benzodiazepines Through Instagram

There is a growing concern regarding the availability of benzodiazepines, such as Valium, to young people, with some as young as 15 reportedly buying these drugs through Instagram. Typically prescribed for anxiety or insomnia, these psychoactive depressant drugs are now being used recreationally, often in combination with other illegal substances.

Through a simple search on Instagram, several accounts were found that facilitated private messaging and delivery of these drugs. One 23-year-old interviewed ITV News expressed the destructive impact of benzodiazepines: “I’ve never seen drugs ruin people’s lives like the way I’ve seen ‘benzos’ ruin people’s lives.” The ease of access and low cost of these drugs contribute to their popularity among young people.

A former benzodiazepine dealer, referred to as ‘Rick’, also shared his concerns about the prevalence of these drugs, particularly among young people and university students. He emphasized the lack of support available and the affordability of the drugs. The Office for National Statistics reported a 13% increase in benzodiazepine use, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

Campaigners, including the Benzo Research Project, have called upon the government to provide more information and support regarding the use of benzodiazepines young people. They emphasize that many individuals rely on these drugs for self-medication, often due to fear of seeking professional help for conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Instagram, the platform through which these drugs are being sold, has taken action removing the accounts identified in the investigation. A Meta spokesperson stated that drug sales are not allowed on their platform and highlighted their collaboration with FRANK, an organization that supports individuals struggling with substance abuse. When users search for drug-related terms, Instagram now displays a message offering options for help.

It is crucial that awareness is raised about the dangers of benzodiazepines, particularly among young people. Access to support services and education regarding the potential risks and consequences of recreational drug use are vital in addressing this issue. [Sources: ITV News, Benzo Research Project]