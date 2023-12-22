Instagram Reels Outperform Other Video Content on Social Networks, Study Finds

A recent study conducted Emplifi, a platform for influencer marketing on social networks, reveals that Instagram Reels deliver the best results for advertisers compared to other types of video content on social networks. The study analyzed the performance of social video content from thousands of brands in 2023.

One of the key findings of the study is the importance of video duration. Internet users in the US spend over half of their social networking time on video-related activities. Among different video lengths on Instagram Reels and TikTok, longer Reels (90 seconds) were found to be more popular, generating double the number of median views compared to TikTok videos.

Zarnaz Arlia, CMO of Emplifi, highlights the shift in user behavior towards longer videos. This presents an opportunity for brands to reconsider their creative strategy on Instagram and produce entertaining and valuable content that keeps audiences engaged.

While Reels perform exceptionally well on social networks, brands still favor using Stories, despite their lower performance. According to the study, the number of Instagram Stories posted global brands was five times higher than the number of Instagram Reels posted between May and October 2023. However, the reach of Reels is six times greater than that of Instagram Stories.

On Facebook, the trend is similar, with brands showing an increase in the use of Facebook Live videos, particularly towards the end of 2023. Longer Facebook Reels also outperformed shorter ones, garnering three times more views than other videos on the platform.

These findings indicate that there are untapped opportunities for brands to leverage Instagram Reels and Facebook videos as part of their social media campaigns. By adapting to the changing user behavior and creating engaging video content, brands can maximize their reach and engagement with audiences on social networks.