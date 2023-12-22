Longer Instagram Reels Outperform Other Video Formats, Study Finds

A recent study Emplifi, a platform for influencer marketing on social networks, has found that longer videos on Instagram Reels generate more engagement and views compared to shorter ones. The study analyzed the performance of social video content from thousands of brands in 2023 and revealed that Instagram Reels outperformed other types of video content on social networks, including TikTok videos.

According to the study, longer Reels ranging from 15 to 90 seconds were far more popular with users, generating more than double the number of median views compared to TikTok videos. This shift in user behavior signifies a preference for longer videos, challenging the previous notion of the dominance of short-form video content. Brands now have an exciting opportunity to reconsider their creative strategy on Instagram and produce entertaining and valuable content that keeps viewers engaged.

While Reels are proving to be successful, the study also noted that brands still heavily rely on Instagram Stories, despite their lower performance compared to Reels. The report explains that between May and October 2023, global brands posted five times more Instagram Stories than Instagram Reels. However, the reach of Reels is six times greater than that of Stories, indicating untapped opportunities for brands that are willing to prioritize Reels in their social media campaigns.

The trend extends to Facebook as well, where brand use of Facebook Live increased significantly towards the end of 2023. Longer Facebook Reels also saw more success than shorter ones, with three times more views compared to other videos on Facebook.

Overall, the study highlights the importance of video duration and the growing popularity of longer videos on social media platforms. Brands that adapt to this shift and focus on creating engaging, longer-form video content on platforms like Instagram Reels and Facebook have the potential to reach a larger audience and achieve better results in their social media marketing efforts.