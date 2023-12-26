7 Catchy Songs that Took Instagram Storm in 2023

In a year filled with viral trends and social media sensations, Instagram remained at the forefront of catapulting songs and artists to fame. Through its popular feature, Reels, the platform breathed new life into hidden gems and rediscovered tracks that had long been forgotten. Songs became instant hits based on their viral hashtags, reel-worthiness, and addictive dance moves. Moreover, the power of influencers endorsing these songs cannot be underestimated.

As 2023 draws to a close, let’s take a closer look at seven songs that took Instagram storm and deserve a second glance:

1. “Softly” Karan Aujla: Vicky Kaushal, the renowned actor, showed off his dance moves to this Punjabi track during a photoshoot, amplifying its popularity.

2. “Obsessed” Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma: Vicky Kaushal struck again with his spectacular dance skills, making this Punjabi song a sensation across Instagram.

3. “Khalasi” Aditya Gadhvi: This song from Coke Studio not only captured the audience’s attention with its music but also inspired numerous cover versions and dance performances.

4. “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s electrifying chemistry and catchy beats ensured that this song became a favorite among Instagram users, despite the controversy surrounding Padukone’s saffron bikini.

5. “Kesariya” from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva: Despite the initial backlash over its lyrics, this song’s beautiful melodies won over listeners and even secured a spot on Google’s ‘Year in Search 2023’ list.

6. “Chaleya” from Jawan: The energy and charm of Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves in this song ignited a frenzy on the internet, with fans recreating the dance routines and sharing them across social media.

7. “Moye Moye” Teya Dora: This Serbian song’s repeated phrase, “moje more,” meaning “my nightmares,” sparked the dark humor of social media enthusiasts who created videos showing unexpected reactions to distressing news.

As we bid farewell to 2023, these songs serve as a testament to the power of Instagram in shaping music trends and bringing hidden gems to the forefront. Whether through stunning choreography, catchy beats, or controversial lyrics, these tracks captivated viewers and showcased the vibrant diversity of music in the digital age.