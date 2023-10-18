A Life-Saving Video: How Social Media Helped Identify Respiratory Distress

In the midst of a winter filled with viral infections, one mother’s social media scrolling turned into a life-saving moment for her baby. Monique Dirksz’s 10-month-old son had a runny nose and cough, symptoms that seemed minor given the household’s previous encounters with infections. However, it was a quick video that she had come across on Instagram a month prior that ultimately saved her son’s life.

The video, posted Tiny Hearts, demonstrated what intercostal chest retractions look like, a key sign of respiratory distress. Recognizing the familiar symptoms on her own child, Dirksz rushed her baby to the emergency room. Upon arrival, he was placed on high-flow oxygen and a nasogastric tube was inserted to ensure his nourishment and hydration. Dirksz spent days her son’s side, listening to the sound of the oxygen alarm as it went off whenever his oxygen levels dropped below 90 percent.

The diagnosis was bronchiolitis caused rhinovirus, otherwise known as the common cold. After three challenging days in the hospital, the baby is now safe at home, accompanied his new favorite teddy bear—a rhino, in memory of the virus that caused such a scare.

This story highlights the power of social media, proving that amidst the negativity and noise, there are valuable nuggets of information that can save lives. While Dirksz may not have had formal medical training, the video she stumbled upon provided her with crucial knowledge in identifying her son’s respiratory distress. It serves as a reminder that social media can be a useful tool for spreading awareness and education.

Sources:

– Tiny Hearts (Instagram account)

– Personal account and experience of Monique Dirksz