Accelerating Success: Curie’s Journey from Side Hustle to Walmart Shelves

In today’s consumer market, the demand for personal care products with fewer chemicals is on the rise. Retail giants like Walmart have taken notice, leveraging social media platforms to discover new and innovative brands. This was the case for natural deodorant startup Curie, which caught the attention of Walmart executives through their Instagram presence.

Curie’s founder, Sarah Moret, initially faced challenges in gaining distribution for her aluminum-free deodorant and body care line. Cold-emailing and facing numerous rejections was the norm until a pivotal moment changed everything. Unbeknownst to Moret, a Walmart buyer had discovered Curie on Instagram and reached out through the company’s website. Skeptical at first, Moret decided to respond and see what would happen.

To her surprise, the move paid off. Walmart decided to launch Curie’s products in 4,300 locations and on Walmart.com in August 2023. This exclusive partnership propelled Curie beyond its direct-to-consumer roots, giving the brand a physical presence and a significant boost in sales. With a remarkable 900% year-over-year growth, Curie’s revenue soared into the eight-figure range.

The partnership between Curie and Walmart is a testament to the growing demand for natural products in the personal care and beauty industry, driving a substantial 21% of overall growth. By collaborating with Walmart, Curie is not only leveraging the retailer’s massive reach but also assisting Walmart in elevating its clean beauty standards.

Curie’s product lineup, which includes a Deodorant Stick, Deodorant & Body Spray, and an Armpit Detox Mask, is free from petroleum-derived ingredients, parabens, and aluminum. These qualities align perfectly with Walmart’s commitment to expanding its natural product offerings. Kerry Robinson, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Personal Care and Beauty Merchandising, believes that Curie’s focus on natural offerings will be an excellent addition to the retailer’s assortment.

To educate consumers who want to transition from traditional deodorants, Walmart has dedicated shelf space to Curie’s products alongside educational materials and tips. Additionally, Curie is actively building brand awareness through digital advertising, influencer marketing, and a loyalty program called the “Sniff Club,” where superfans advocate for the brand.

As consumer preferences continue to shift towards natural alternatives, this partnership between Curie and Walmart showcases the growing importance of emerging brands in the natural products category. With eyes set on expansion, Walmart is determined to meet the needs of its customers offering a diverse range of clean beauty options.

The success of Curie’s journey from a self-funded side hustle to the shelves of Walmart is a testament to the power of innovative products that align with market trends. Both retailers and consumers are recognizing the value of natural personal care solutions, and with strategic partnerships like this, the future looks promising for brands like Curie.