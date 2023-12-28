Netflix Disappoints with High-Budget Films

Netflix recently released two highly anticipated feature films, Rebel Moon and Maestro, with massive budgets and extensive marketing campaigns. However, both movies have faced disappointing outcomes.

Rebel Moon received scathing reviews, diminishing its chances of success. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, the much-awaited follow-up to his directorial debut A Star is Born, seemed to have vanished after its streaming debut. Despite initially receiving decent ratings on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, Maestro failed to make Netflix’s US Top 10 chart or the global Top 10 ranking. This outcome is surprising, considering Cooper’s star power and the film’s focus on Leonard Bernstein, a renowned conductor and composer.

Interestingly, Netflix’s recently released film May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, achieved a higher ranking on the streaming platform’s charts within a shorter timeframe. This raises questions about the lack of visibility for Maestro.

The film had a reported budget of $80 million, indicating a significant investment in hopes of receiving recognition, especially during awards season. However, the absence of Maestro from the rankings and the lukewarm reception from audiences suggest that it may not have resonated as expected.

The forthcoming global Top 10 data will provide insights into whether Maestro manages to gain traction in the post-Christmas period. It would be unfortunate for a film with another standout performance Cooper to fade away without making a notable impact.

Netflix’s high-budget films have faced mixed success, proving that even with substantial financial investments and star-studded casts, favorable reviews and audience engagement are vital for achieving wider recognition and popularity.