AI-Generated Voice Enables Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan to Campaign Virtually

An innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged in the case of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently imprisoned on corruption charges. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), utilized an AI-generated audio clip of Khan’s voice to address a virtual rally, marking a new milestone in election campaigning.

Using Khan’s written script and existing speech samples, PTI created a digital voice that closely resembled the former PM’s tone and cadence. The realistic audio clip, hailed as a “historic attempt” PTI, allowed Khan’s message to reach virtual attendees despite his physical absence.

The AI-generated speech, lasting around four minutes, featured Khan passionately criticizing the current government and encouraging his supporters to vote for PTI in the upcoming elections. By feeding Khan’s script into the ElevenLabs software, a fiery and captivating address was created, capturing the attention of over 500,000 viewers.

The video accompanying the AI-generated voice utilized stock images and old footage of Khan, clearly labeled with a disclaimer acknowledging the use of AI technology. However, some experts caution against the potential misuse of AI in politically charged environments, expressing concerns about the fabrication of speeches and the manipulation of voter perceptions through targeted misinformation campaigns.

While the use of AI in election campaigning is not entirely new, this event marked an important milestone for Pakistan. Khan’s virtual presence and the success of the AI-generated voice showcased the growing influence of technology in politics, particularly in campaigns where physical appearances may be restricted or limited.

As the world watches with anticipation the upcoming elections in many large countries in 2024, it is expected that AI will continue to play a crucial role in shaping and transforming the landscape of election campaigning. However, it is also imperative that safeguards are put in place to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI, preserving the integrity of democratic processes.