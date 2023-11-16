Accenture Federal Services Appoints Viveca Pavon-Harr as Chief Data Scientist

Viveca Pavon-Harr has recently been appointed as the chief data scientist of Accenture Federal Services (AFS), the govtech arm of Accenture. In her new role, Pavon-Harr oversees a team of approximately 800 data scientists and analytics workers while managing 75 individuals directly at the firm’s Applied Intelligence Discovery Lab. Pavon-Harr’s responsibilities include ensuring the delivery and quality control of over 135 data and analytics projects within AFS. She also focuses on the professional development and growth opportunities for her team members. Additionally, Pavon-Harr is passionate about sharing the success stories and achievements of the team.

Pavon-Harr’s journey into tech and data science was unexpected. With a background in economics, international relations, and finance, she initially aspired to teach at a university. However, after realizing that academia wasn’t her true calling, she turned to LinkedIn to discover her skills and talents. LinkedIn suggested that she had the qualities of a data scientist. Embracing this new path, Pavon-Harr joined Accenture and started as a hands-on data scientist, solving complex problems and providing valuable insights.

Throughout her career, Pavon-Harr’s unique ability to simplify complex data science concepts and make them comprehensible to end-users has set her apart. She quickly progressed within Accenture, moving from an analyst role to becoming the chief data scientist of the company. Today, she leads a talented team and enjoys the collaborative environment and the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects.

Managing a large team is not without its challenges, but Pavon-Harr finds great satisfaction in working with passionate and intelligent individuals. The team’s collective energy and drive to excel motivates and inspires her. Being part of a team that tackles complex problems and delivers innovative solutions is crucial to Pavon-Harr, as she believes that collaboration and teamwork are key to success.

With Viveca Pavon-Harr at the helm as the chief data scientist, Accenture Federal Services continues to thrive in the field of data science and sets an example for others in the govtech space.

