Are LinkedIn Polls Worth It? Exploring the Benefits

LinkedIn polls have become increasingly popular on the platform, and for good reason. Not only does the LinkedIn algorithm favor polls, but they also offer several advantages that can benefit professionals looking to make connections and generate leads.

One of the main benefits of using LinkedIn polls is the long-lasting traction they provide. Even days after posting a poll, people are still viewing the creator’s profile. This means that creators no longer have to constantly create regular posts to maintain visibility on the platform.

In addition, LinkedIn polls allow creators to gain insights into their audience’s interests and opinions. By clicking on the number of votes, creators can see who has voted and view their responses. This valuable information can help creators understand their audience better and tailor their content to meet their needs.

Furthermore, polls attract potential prospects who may not necessarily leave comments but still engage voting. This means that creators can identify individuals who are interested in their content and potentially convert them into leads for their business.

If you’re interested in learning more about leveraging the power of LinkedIn, there are additional resources available. For example, the LinkedIn Mastery webinar recording provides a comprehensive system for winning more business on the platform. Additionally, downloading the free e-guide “Ten Social Media Rules For Print Sales People” offers insights on how to sell print successfully online.

In conclusion, LinkedIn polls offer numerous advantages, including increased visibility, audience insights, and the potential to attract prospects. By incorporating polls into your LinkedIn strategy, you can make the most of this powerful feature and enhance your professional presence on the platform.

Sources:

– https://profitableprintrelationships.com/online-training-resources/linkedin-webinar/

– http://profitableprintrelationships.com/social-media-printing-marketing/