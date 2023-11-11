Netflix’s Drive to Survive Transforms the Public Perception of Formula 1

The Netflix documentary series “Drive to Survive” has undeniably reshaped the way the general public views Formula 1, particularly in the United States. Offering an inside look into the thrilling world of motorsport, the show has captivated audiences, garnering new fans and creating newfound recognition for drivers and team principals alike.

Christian Horner, the team principal for Red Bull Racing and husband to the renowned pop star Geri Halliwell, commonly known as Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, has experienced a surge in fame since the release of Drive to Survive. Horner remarks that prior to the show, it was his wife who garnered attention from fans seeking selfies. However, now he is often recognized as “the dude from Drive to Survive.”

The impact of the series extends beyond individual figures within the sport. Numerous drivers and team owners have also seen a rise in their celebrity status thanks to Drive to Survive. Daniel Ricciardo, known for his infectious personality and infamous shoey celebrations, has gained immense popularity in the United States. Additionally, Guenther Steiner, the team principal for Haas, has become one of the show’s prominent stars.

Drive to Survive not only showcases the thrilling races and intense rivalries on the track but also delves into the personal stories and behind-the-scenes drama that captivate audiences. With its cinematic production and gripping narratives, the series has successfully attracted a broader audience and introduced Formula 1 to those previously unfamiliar with the sport.

As new fans join the growing Formula 1 community, the sport’s global reach continues to expand. The success of Drive to Survive has undoubtedly played a significant role in bringing the excitement and spectacle of Formula 1 to a wider audience, solidifying its presence in popular culture.

