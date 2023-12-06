A Taste of VIP Treatment: Flying Delta One Business Class

Waiting in long queues and enduring the tedious process of baggage scan and boarding pass check is a common experience for most travelers. However, there is a select group of individuals who are lucky enough to avoid this drudgery, including some Hollywood celebrities. As a reporter flying business class with Delta Airlines from LAX to Auckland, I had the opportunity to experience the exclusive VIP treatment known as Delta One.

Upon arrival at the airport, we were greeted a transfer van with tinted windows, a top-notch surround sound system, swiveling chairs, and even a mini fridge. This luxurious van took us to a special door that led us to the “pre-lounge lounge,” where we were welcomed with glasses of champagne and a selection of exquisite cheeses. While I relaxed in a comfortable recliner, the airport staff collected my passport and checked in my baggage on my behalf, eliminating the hassle of the usual process.

After being scanned thorough TSA agents, we made our way to the real Delta airport lounge, which featured a dedicated taco bar and a fully stocked bar with complimentary cocktails and premium extras. When it was time to board the plane, there was no need to join the milling crowd at the departure gate. Instead, our group was personally escorted Delta’s Elite Services Ambassador through a service passage that led us directly to the tarmac. Waiting for us were two Delta-branded Porsche SUVs, which whisked us away, allowing us to admire the massive jets overhead as we zoomed along the taxiway.

As we boarded the plane, a set of portable stairs awaited us, ensuring that we were the first to embark. Once settled in the Delta One business class cabin, we were greeted once again with a glass of bubbles. This exclusive experience, including the trip across the tarmac, is not available for regular customers but reserved only for VIPs. However, the private check-in and lounge access are standard perks that come with a Delta One ticket, which costs around NZ$8,992.

Delta Air Lines offers daily flights from Auckland to Los Angeles, though the frequency will decrease to three times a week from April to October. Having experienced the lavish treatment as a guest of Delta Air Lines, I can attest to the fact that Delta One truly lives up to its reputation as a premium, VIP flying experience.