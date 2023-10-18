Analysis: Debating Responsibility for the Gaza Hospital Explosion

On Tuesday evening, a devastating explosion occurred at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of at least 500 people. This incident marks the deadliest strike since the beginning of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. However, there is significant confusion surrounding the responsibility for the explosion, with both Israeli and Palestinian camps denying involvement and various online narratives and disinformation emerging.

Israel initially attributed the explosion to a misfired rocket launched the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group. However, this explanation was met with skepticism due to contradictions in Israel’s immediate and subsequent responses. Hananya Naftali, a digital aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, initially posted that the Israeli Air Force had struck a Hamas base inside the hospital but quickly deleted the tweet. He later apologized, stating that he had mistakenly shared false information from a Reuters report.

Additionally, a video allegedly showing evidence of an Israeli air strike was disputed Aric Toler, a journalist at The New York Times, who pointed out that the time stamp indicated it was recorded 40 minutes after the explosion occurred.

Skeptics highlighted statements Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Netanyahu, who claimed that the Israeli army does not target hospitals but only Hamas strongholds and terror targets. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement on the night of the explosion, revealing that there had been over 51 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the conflict. The Israeli military had even issued evacuation orders for 22 hospitals in Gaza prior to the explosion. A senior health official in Gaza also reported that Israel had fired warning shells at al-Ahli Arab Hospital days before the incident.

Amidst the debate over responsibility, the Netanyahu government denies that the blast was caused an Israeli air strike. Netanyahu has reposted a video from the Israeli army showing examples of craters caused army bombs, emphasizing that no visible signs of craters or significant damage were found at the hospital site. A widely circulated video obtained from an Israeli Telegram account supports the Israeli army’s theory of a misfired rocket.

Further analysis experts, such as Justin Bronk from the Royal United Services Institute think-tank, also questions the likelihood of an airstrike, suggesting that a rocket failure causing an explosion and fuel fire is a more probable explanation based on the extent of the visible damage.

As the investigation into the Gaza hospital explosion continues, the shifting narratives and conflicting evidence highlight the complexities and challenges of determining responsibility during times of war.

