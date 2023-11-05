How has Instagram’s IGTV feature been received creators and audiences?

Since its launch in June 2018, Instagram’s IGTV feature has been a topic of discussion among creators and audiences alike. This long-form video platform was introduced as a way for users to share and consume content beyond the traditional one-minute limit of Instagram posts. However, its reception has been mixed, with both positive and negative feedback from creators and audiences.

Creators’ Perspective:

Many creators initially saw IGTV as an exciting opportunity to engage with their audience on a deeper level. The extended video format allowed them to showcase their creativity and share more detailed content. Some creators even saw it as a potential rival to YouTube, as it offered a built-in audience from Instagram’s massive user base.

However, as time went on, some creators began to express frustration with IGTV. One of the main concerns was the lack of discoverability. Unlike Instagram posts, which appear in users’ feeds, IGTV videos were not given the same prominence. This made it difficult for creators to reach a wider audience and gain traction on the platform.

Audiences’ Perspective:

From the audience’s perspective, IGTV offered a new way to consume content from their favorite creators. The longer video format allowed for more in-depth storytelling and provided a platform for creators to share tutorials, vlogs, and other engaging content.

However, audiences also faced challenges with IGTV. The lack of discoverability made it harder for them to find new content and discover new creators. Additionally, the vertical video format, which was initially seen as a unique feature, proved to be a drawback for some viewers who preferred the traditional horizontal format.

FAQ:

Q: What is IGTV?

A: IGTV is a long-form video platform introduced Instagram in 2018, allowing users to share videos longer than one minute.

Q: How do creators feel about IGTV?

A: Creators have had mixed feelings about IGTV. While some initially saw it as an exciting opportunity, others expressed frustration with its lack of discoverability.

Q: How do audiences feel about IGTV?

A: Audiences appreciate the extended video format of IGTV, but they also face challenges with discoverability and the vertical video format.

In conclusion, Instagram’s IGTV feature has received a mixed response from creators and audiences. While it initially sparked excitement and offered new possibilities for content creation, challenges such as discoverability and the vertical video format have hindered its widespread adoption. As Instagram continues to evolve and refine IGTV, it remains to be seen how creators and audiences will embrace this long-form video platform in the future.