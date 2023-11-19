Tech Companies Evade Billions in Fines, Prompting Calls for Harsher Measures

Big technology companies continue to be hit with hefty fines for various offenses, including price fixing, antitrust violations, and mishandling of data. However, a concerning trend has emerged where these companies are able to delay and even avoid paying the fines altogether. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has accumulated €2 billion in fines since last September, yet none of them have been paid. TikTok is also in debt, owing hundreds of millions. Even Amazon is appealing a €746 million fine from 2021 and Google is disputing EU fines worth over €8 billion for abusing its market position. Apple has spent years fighting against a €1.1 billion antitrust fine in France and a €13 billion tax order in Ireland.

Notably, the problem extends beyond the big four tech giants and affects companies of all sizes. Just this week, Australia confirmed that X (formerly Twitter) had not paid a fine imposed for failing to address content depicting child sexual abuse, leading to calls for more drastic action.

Critics argue that imposing fines alone does not effectively deter these companies from engaging in harmful practices. Margarida Silva, a researcher at a Dutch NGO, believes that tech companies have a reputation for challenging rules and evading enforcement. This sets them apart from industries like finance, where there is still an incentive to pay fines to maintain public trust. While some argue that it is common sense for firms to appeal large penalties, activists contend that financial penalties are not sufficient, especially for wealthy tech companies.

In response to this issue, activists and experts propose stricter competition regulations and even the breakup of tech companies. Margarida Silva suggests that competition regulators should prevent future mergers and acquisitions in the sector and undo past mergers, such as Meta’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. Advocates argue that fines can only have a limited impact and that comprehensive measures are needed to address the problematic behavior of tech companies.

