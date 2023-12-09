Gisele Bündchen Prioritizes Mindfulness Over Social Media

Gisele Bündchen, the accomplished supermodel, takes a proactive approach to her social media usage, ensuring that it enhances her mindfulness rather than becoming a source of negativity. Recognizing the potential for addiction, Gisele utilizes a timer on her phone, limiting her social media usage to approximately one hour per week. She believes that this mindful approach is essential in today’s digital age.

During an exclusive interview with E! News at the Art Basel event hosted luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen, of which Gisele is an ambassador, she emphasized the importance of being aware of the addictive nature of social media. Gisele understands that becoming overly consumed with digital platforms can be detrimental to one’s well-being and overall mindset. “So, I think we have to be mindful of that,” she expressed.

This conscious approach extends to Gisele’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom she shares with former husband Tom Brady. Gisele ensures that her kids also utilize social media in moderation, allowing them to spend their time purposefully and wisely.

For Gisele, time is the most valuable currency. She believes that filling one’s time with meaningful activities and intentionally chosen pursuits leads to a more fulfilling life. By minimizing mindless activities and prioritizing mindfulness, Gisele cultivates a positive and purposeful lifestyle for herself and her children.

In a world where social media often dominates our attention and consumes our time, Gisele Bündchen serves as an inspiration, exemplifying the importance of disconnecting and engaging in activities that enhance our well-being and bring us joy. By setting personal boundaries and encouraging mindful choices, Gisele emphasizes the value of time and urges others to make intentional decisions about how they spend theirs.