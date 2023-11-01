Gen Z’s Social Shopping Journey: A New Era of E-commerce

Gen Z, the tech-savvy generation born and raised in the digital age, is reshaping the e-commerce industry transforming it into a social experience that goes beyond traditional online shopping. They seek authentic connections, social responsibility, and personalized experiences from the brands they engage with. Bulgaria-based Push Marketplace, known as the “social media for clothes,” is leading the way providing a unique platform where users can buy, sell, or discover new or second-hand clothes.

Unlike conventional e-commerce sites, Push operates as a social platform that allows users to interact with products through social media-like features. With a user base predominantly comprised of monthly active Gen Z users, Push aims to position itself as the go-to platform in the Balkans and wider Europe. The platform incorporates a Tinder-like feature in its admin interface, vetting products for authenticity and quality.

According to industry experts, Gen Zers are looking for a wholesome shopping experience from e-commerce platforms. They want more than just a transaction; they desire authenticity and social responsibility from the brands they support. Moreover, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have blurred the lines between social media engagement and e-commerce transactions, becoming not only sources of inspiration but also avenues for making purchases.

Push Marketplace understands the desires of Gen Z. They are working towards incorporating functionality that allows users to promote the brands and companies they wear. This unique feature will enable young people on the platform to endorse various brands, creating a space where self-expression and promotion meet.

In addition to social media-like features, Push Marketplace plans to introduce more personalization and AI technologies. By engaging closely with customers and collecting data on their preferences, Push aims to provide a tailored shopping experience. The platform recently raised €85K in a pre-seed round, enabling them to continue developing novel features. One such feature includes a rating system that allows sellers to rate buyers, enhancing transparency and trust within the community.

As the e-commerce industry evolves, Push Marketplace foresees a future filled with more personalization and increased use of AI technologies. They aim to implement AI features that truly cater to their customers’ needs, such as providing clothing suggestions for specific events based on user preferences.

The era of Gen Z’s social shopping journey is here, and it is reshaping the e-commerce industry in ways that prioritize authenticity, social responsibility, and personalization. Push Marketplace is at the forefront of this movement, bringing innovation and unique features to create a platform that truly caters to Gen Z’s desires.

