The Growing Influence of Generative AI among British Youth

A new study conducted media regulator Ofcom has revealed that Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is being primarily embraced teenagers and children in the United Kingdom. The survey, which forms part of Ofcom’s annual Online Nation report, found that 79% of online teenagers aged 13-17 are actively using Generative AI tools and services. Surprisingly, even younger children aged 7-12 are adopting this technology, with 40% of them incorporating it into their daily lives.

While teenagers and children are leading the way in GenAI adoption, adults aged 16 and above appear to be more reluctant users, with only 31% incorporating it into their online experience. This stark contrast in adoption rates highlights the generational gap when it comes to embracing new AI technologies.

When it comes to the most popular Generative AI tools, Snapchat My AI takes the lead among children and teenagers, with 51% of 7-17 year olds using the platform. Interestingly, teenage girls are the most avid users, making up 75% of its user base. ChatGPT, on the other hand, emerges as the most widely used Generative AI service among internet users aged 16 and above, with 23% of the group utilizing it.

Most individuals, regardless of age, use Generative AI for leisure and creative purposes. It is primarily used for fun (58%), followed work (33%), and studying (25%). Other popular activities include chatting, exploring the capabilities of Generative AI, finding information or content, and seeking advice.

Despite the increasing adoption of Generative AI, 58% of participants in the study expressed concerns about its potential future impact on society. This sentiment was particularly prominent among the online 16-24 year-olds, with 67% expressing worry about the societal implications of this technology.

With Generation Z at the forefront of embracing new technologies like Generative AI, it is expected that the adoption rates will continue to increase. However, it is crucial to address concerns and potential risks associated with this nascent technology to ensure the safety and well-being of users.

FAQ

What is Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)?

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) refers to algorithms that can create new content, such as text, images, video, and code, in response to a given prompt.

What are some popular Generative AI tools and services mentioned in the study?

The study highlights Snapchat My AI as the most popular Generative AI tool among children and teens in the UK. It also mentions ChatGPT as the widely used Generative AI service among internet users aged 16 and above.

What are the main activities people use Generative AI for?

According to the study, the most popular activities involving Generative AI include using it for fun, work, studying, chatting, exploring its capabilities, finding information or content, seeking advice, and engaging in creative tasks such as creating text, images, videos, and audio.

Source: [Ofcom](https://www.ofcom.org.uk/)