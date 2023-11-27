Soul: A Virtual Haven for Chinese Gen Z to Build Relationships

A recent survey Chinese social app Soul has revealed that young people in China are experiencing a “friendship recession” with an average of 2.5 close friends. This phenomenon reflects the challenges faced Gen Z users in establishing and maintaining friendships. However, Soul is stepping in to help Chinese youth connect in a unique way.

Launched in 2016, Soul is an app that connects individuals based on shared interests and hobbies. Its mission is to combat loneliness and provide emotional companionship, particularly for China’s Gen Z, many of whom are only children. By requiring users to conceal their real identities through avatars, Soul allows individuals to focus on finding spiritual connections that are close to their hearts.

Through its AI-powered recommendation system called Lingxi, users can find others with similar hobbies and engage in private chats or calls. Additionally, Soul Square provides a platform for users to post content publicly similar to WeChat Moments, while party rooms resemble Clubhouse rooms.

One of the key attractions of Soul is the level of customization it offers. Users can design unique avatars that reflect their cyber personalities, leading to strong engagement rates. In fact, as of December 2022, users spent an average of 46 minutes on the app. Soul’s revenue growth has also been impressive, with over 90 percent of its revenue coming from value-added services like avatars and virtual gifts.

Brands have recognized the potential of Soul as a marketing platform that engages Chinese youth on a personal level. By partnering with Soul, brands can create virtual scenarios that capture users’ interest and boost engagement. For example, during the Chengdu Motor Show, Chevrolet collaborated with Soul to allow attendees to create Chevrolet-themed avatars, resulting in 63 million impressions.

Soul also offers a feature called Nawa Pop, which allows users to interact using full-body 3D avatars. Brands like Starbucks and Etro have taken advantage of this feature to release digital costumes for Soul’s avatars.

To further cultivate communities and engage Gen Z consumers, brands can collaborate with Soul on interactive campaigns. JD.com, for instance, launched a social campaign called “100 questions to pet owners” on Soul, which garnered 1.89 million participants and reached 130 million people. Such campaigns provide an opportunity for brands to co-create experiences with users, fostering deeper connections and making them feel like valued participants.

When marketing on Soul, authenticity and a community-driven approach are crucial. Brands should avoid using traditional top-down marketing strategies and instead focus on building genuine connections with users. By doing so, they can tap into the unique opportunities that Soul presents and make a significant impact in engaging with Chinese Gen Z.

FAQs

1. How does Soul help Chinese youth build relationships?

Soul connects individuals with similar interests and hobbies through its AI-powered recommendation system, Lingxi. Users can chat privately or join public discussion rooms to interact with like-minded individuals.

2. What makes Soul different from other social networks?

Soul requires users to conceal their real identities through the use of avatars. This allows individuals to focus on establishing spiritual connections rather than being influenced appearance or social status.

3. How do brands engage with users on Soul?

Brands partner with Soul to create virtual scenarios that capture user interest and boost engagement. They can also release digital costumes for Soul’s avatars, collaborate on interactive campaigns, and co-create experiences with users.

4. Why is authenticity important in marketing on Soul?

Soul prides itself on its community-driven authenticity, and brands need to maintain this spirit when marketing on the platform. By building genuine connections and avoiding traditional top-down approaches, brands can make a lasting impact on users.