Social media use among teenagers has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, raising concerns about its impact on mental health. A recent study has delved into the relationship between social media use, FOMO (fear of missing out), and anxiety symptoms among Australian teenagers.

FOMO refers to the anxiety associated with being excluded from shared enjoyable experiences and is experienced 50% of adolescents. The study found that teenagers who reported high levels of FOMO and reacted negatively to information about their friends’ activities experienced increased anxiety when using social media frequently. On the other hand, teens who did not experience FOMO showed stronger anxiety symptoms when using social media less.

This suggests that social media use can either increase or alleviate anxiety depending on an individual’s experience of FOMO. Those who are not affected FOMO may rely on social media for connection and to manage normal feelings of anxiety. However, teenagers who experience high levels of FOMO may benefit from restricting their social media use to reduce anxiety.

It is important for parents and teenagers to make informed decisions about technology usage, including the number of devices, rules surrounding their use, and which apps should be used. Just as one’s nutritional intake depends on choosing healthy and non-toxic foods, the choice and usage of social media platforms should be evaluated for their impact on mental well-being.

While some studies have found no relationship between social media use and psychological harm, individual experiences, clinical psychologists’ observations, and findings from other studies suggest that the relationship may be more complex. The limitations of research, such as funding constraints and formulation of questions, may explain contradictory findings.

Despite the gaps in the research, the study suggests a need for individuals to assess their own relationship with social media. Those who experience no relationship between anxiety and social media use can continue as they are. Those who feel slight anxiety when unable to use social media should consider a “tech health check” to ensure they are not relying on technology to escape concerns. For individuals experiencing excessive FOMO and negative impacts on life satisfaction and social well-being, significant changes may be necessary.

In conclusion, social media use, FOMO, and anxiety have a nuanced connection among teenagers. Understanding one’s own relationship with social media and its impact on mental health is crucial for promoting a healthy and balanced use of technology.

Sources:

– Einstein, D., & Dabb, C. (2021). Fear of missing out (FOMO) and its relationship to anxiety and social media use in Australian adolescents. Computers in Human Behavior, 114. [No URL provided]

– Disclaimer: This article was initially published under Creative Commons 360info™ and does not reflect the official stance of en.tempo.co.