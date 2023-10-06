FOMO and Social Media: The Link to Teen Anxiety

Social media has become an integral part of life for many teenagers, but new research suggests that it may not always be beneficial for their mental well-being. A study conducted in Australia focused on the phenomenon known as FOMO, or fear of missing out, and its association with anxiety among teenagers who use social media.

FOMO is defined as anxiety about being excluded from shared enjoyable experiences, and it is experienced approximately 50 percent of adolescents. The study aimed to understand how FOMO influenced anxiety levels in teenagers who use social media frequently.

The research surveyed 951 Australian teenagers from six schools and found that 11 percent of them experienced more anxiety when using social media frequently. These teenagers reported high levels of FOMO and reacted negatively to information about their friends’ activities, fearing exclusion. It was suggested that these individuals may not have connected with safe and non-toxic online social groups.

On the other hand, 54 percent of respondents who claimed not to be affected FOMO exhibited stronger anxiety symptoms when using social media less. These teenagers relied on social media for connection and to manage normal feelings of anxiety. They sought validation and support from online interactions and had difficulty supporting themselves offline.

Interestingly, only 35 percent of participants had no association between the frequency of their social media use and anxiety symptoms. These individuals maintained a healthy degree of FOMO, desiring to belong but not obsessively relying on social media for validation.

The study highlighted the need for individuals to evaluate their relationship with social media and its impact on anxiety levels. Those who experienced no relationship between anxiety and social media use can continue their current habits. However, for those who occasionally feel anxious without social media, it may be beneficial to conduct a “tech health check” and assess whether they are using technology as a coping mechanism or means of escape.

It’s important to note the limitations of this study. It only focused on anxiety symptoms and did not explore the potential links between social media and depression. Nevertheless, it provides insights into the different ways in which social media affects teenagers and suggests the importance of individual assessment and awareness.

Definitions:

– FOMO: Fear of Missing Out, anxiety about being excluded from shared enjoyable experiences.

– Adolescents: Individuals in the transitional stage between childhood and adulthood, typically aged between 10 and 19 years old.