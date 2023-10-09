Fine Dining Embraces TikTok: A New Way to Connect with Customers

Over the summer, an upscale Vietnamese restaurant called DiDi opened in Los Angeles. What made this restaurant different from the countless others in the city was the role that TikTok played in its creation. The head chef and co-owner, Tue Nguyen, gained a following on TikTok sharing her Vietnamese culinary expertise, which caught the attention of restaurant owners John Terzian and Brian Toll of the H.Wood Group. They collaborated with Nguyen to open DiDi and documented the entire journey on TikTok.

This example is reflective of a growing trend in the fine-dining industry. While most high-end restaurants have yet to establish a presence on TikTok, some are beginning to experiment with the platform in order to connect with a wider audience. Pied à Terre, a Michelin one-starred restaurant in London, has managed to garner 7.2 million views within its first four months on TikTok. Unlike other TikTok trends, Pied à Terre focuses on providing an authentic behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant and educating viewers on kitchen techniques and ingredients.

The approach taken Pied à Terre has been well-received both industry professionals and patrons alike. June Rodil, CEO of Goodnight Hospitality, admires the warmth and accessibility that Pied à Terre’s TikToks bring to the fine dining experience. Inspired their success, Goodnight Hospitality has also ventured into TikTok, striking a balance between showcasing their staff and participating in popular trends.

While there may be challenges in bridging the gap between TikTok and fine dining, chefs and restaurateurs are finding ways to strike a balance. Initially hesitant, David Moore, owner of Pied à Terre, found that TikTok could offer more than just superficial content. Gaining staff support and involvement was another obstacle, but once convinced, they embraced the platform with enthusiasm.

The presence of fine dining on TikTok is slowly changing the perception of the industry. It is no longer solely for the elite, but rather becoming more accessible and fun. By embracing TikTok, restaurants have discovered a new way to connect with customers and change the narrative surrounding high-end dining.

