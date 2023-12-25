How expensive is YouTube TV per month?

YouTube TV Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live television without the hassle of a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV offers a convenient way to access your favorite shows and sports events. However, before diving into the world of YouTube TV, it’s important to understand the cost associated with this streaming service.

How much does YouTube TV cost per month?

As of September 2021, YouTube TV’s monthly subscription is priced at $64.99 per month. This fee grants you access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record your favorite shows and movies to watch later.

Are there any additional costs?

While the base subscription fee covers the majority of YouTube TV’s features, there are a few additional costs to consider. Firstly, some regional sports networks may require an extra fee, depending on your location. Additionally, YouTube TV offers premium add-ons such as HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, which come at an additional cost. These add-ons range from $7 to $15 per month, depending on the specific channel or service.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. Once canceled, you will still have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle.

2. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

3. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. This means that different members of your household can watch different channels or recordings at the same time.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience at a monthly cost of $64.99. While there may be additional fees for regional sports networks and premium add-ons, the base subscription fee provides access to a wide range of channels and features. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, news junkie, or entertainment lover, YouTube TV offers a flexible and convenient way to enjoy live television without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.