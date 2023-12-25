How expensive is Fubo per month?

Fubo: A Costly Streaming Option for Sports Enthusiasts

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service, Fubo, has gained attention for its focus on sports programming. However, potential subscribers may wonder just how expensive Fubo is per month and whether it is worth the investment.

What is Fubo?

Fubo is a streaming service that primarily caters to sports fans. It offers a variety of live sports channels, including ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports, as well as additional entertainment and news channels. With its extensive sports coverage, Fubo has become a go-to option for those who want to stay up-to-date with their favorite teams and events.

How much does Fubo cost per month?

Fubo offers different subscription plans to suit various needs. The standard Fubo plan costs $64.99 per month and includes over 100 channels, including sports, entertainment, and news. For those seeking an even more comprehensive experience, Fubo also offers a premium plan called Fubo Elite, priced at $79.99 per month. This plan includes additional channels such as NFL RedZone and the Pac-12 Network.

Is Fubo worth the price?

The answer to this question depends on individual preferences and viewing habits. If you are a die-hard sports fan who wants access to a wide range of live sports events, Fubo may be worth the investment. However, if sports programming is not your primary interest, there may be more cost-effective streaming options available.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my Fubo subscription at any time?

Yes, Fubo offers a flexible subscription model that allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most of the costs, it is worth noting that Fubo offers add-ons such as premium channels and extra features that may incur additional charges.

3. Can I watch Fubo on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Fubo allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple viewers.

In conclusion, Fubo offers a comprehensive sports streaming experience but comes at a relatively high price compared to other streaming services. It is essential to consider your specific interests and budget before committing to a subscription.