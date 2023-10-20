The SEC Investigates Wall Street Employees’ Use of Personal Messaging Apps

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently conducting an investigation into Wall Street investment company employees’ use of personal messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage for business-related discussions. The regulator has collected thousands of chat messages from employees at over 10 investment firms.

Traditionally, the SEC requires finance companies to maintain and preserve their employees’ electronic communication using enterprise communication platforms like Microsoft and Google. However, the use of personal messaging apps can compromise the integrity of these communication records. During the pandemic, many employees turned to personal messaging apps for work-related purposes, putting important business information at risk of being lost or deleted.

The SEC has previously taken action against companies for employees’ use of personal messaging apps. In August 2021, 11 Wall Street firms were fined a total of $289 million for failing to maintain and preserve electronic communications. The firms’ employees had been using apps such as iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal to discuss business matters, but the majority of these messages were not preserved, violating securities laws.

There are concerns that the SEC may also demand records of work-related video meetings in the future. Work-related video meetings became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some companies are now recording and preserving these sessions for compliance purposes.

The use of end-to-end encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal poses challenges for regulators in accessing and preserving messages for legal purposes. Seizing personal devices or apps to access work-related messages can also raise privacy concerns.

