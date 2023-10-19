Email Encryption Made Simple with Webroot

Keeping sensitive data safe is crucial in today’s digital world. Email encryption is a necessary tool for protecting confidential information, but it often comes with complexities and frustrations. Webroot Email Encryption powered Zix aims to change that simplifying and streamlining the encryption process.

One of the biggest pain points with email encryption software has been the recipient process. It is usually complicated and filled with portals, passwords, and extra steps. Webroot Email Encryption addresses this issue offering transparent delivery. When both the sender and recipient are Webroot clients, the software automatically encrypts the outgoing email and sends it to the recipient seamlessly, without any additional steps. The recipient simply receives the email with a blue bar confirming its secure delivery and can reply as they would with any regular email. For non-Webroot clients, the recipient secure email portal is designed to be intuitive and easy to use.

In addition to simplifying the recipient process, Webroot Email Encryption also ensures automatic encryption for sensitive emails. This eliminates the burden on employees to remember to encrypt every email containing confidential information. The software provides out-of-the-box automatic policies for industries like healthcare that require strict data security. Emails triggering these policies can be encrypted, blocked, or quarantined, ensuring compliance with regulations such as HIPAA.

Webroot Email Encryption goes beyond just email security. It seamlessly integrates with other security solutions and offers purpose-built add-ons. The integration with OpenText Cybersecurity’s product families allows for enhanced threat protection. For example, Single Sign-On with SAML 2.0 enables users to access their secure inbox without the need for multiple logins. Webroot Email Threat Protection provides multilayered filtering to block malicious threats such as phishing, ransomware, and spam.

Webroot Email Encryption offers a surprisingly simple and secure solution for email encryption. It takes the complexity out of the recipient process, provides automatic encryption for sensitive emails, and seamlessly integrates with other security solutions. To learn more about how Webroot can help protect your organization’s email communications, you can request a demo from OpenText Cybersecurity.

