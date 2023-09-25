Are There Restrictions on Putting Bins Out Too Early?

Putting out bins on the correct day and time can sometimes be a challenge, especially with different bin types and local council schedules. Many Brits have to make space for various bins outside their homes, including general waste, food rubbish, and recycling. But are there any restrictions on putting bins out too early?

According to Wheelie Bin Storage Co, councils cannot issue fixed penalties for minor issues such as leaving bins out a few hours before collection. It is recommended to put bins out later in the evening (the day before collection) or early in the morning around 6am or 7am when they are due to be emptied. However, it is important to check with your local council for accurate collection times.

If you know you will be away, ask a neighbor to put your bins out and bring them back in to avoid a fixed penalty. While putting bins out early does not result in fines, there is still a certain bin etiquette among neighbors.

Leaving bins on the pavement falls under civil law rather than being a criminal matter. Local authorities have the power to issue fines for persistent breaches of the rules, but fixed penalty notices should be a last resort according to the government’s advice to councils. Actions can be taken if bins are left out for several days, restrict access to the pavement or street, attract vermin, or if bins are overturned or damaged in a way that looks unsightly or causes obstruction.

In the end, it’s best to follow your local council’s guidelines for bin collection and be considerate of your neighbors when putting out bins.