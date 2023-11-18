How Drake Saved Top Boy?

In a surprising turn of events, Canadian rapper Drake has emerged as the unlikely savior of the critically acclaimed British television series, Top Boy. The show, which originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK, was abruptly canceled after its second season in 2013. However, thanks to Drake’s unwavering support and determination, Top Boy has been resurrected and given a new lease on life.

Drake, a self-proclaimed fan of the show, expressed his disappointment when he learned of its cancellation. Determined to see the story continue, he reached out to the show’s creator, Ronan Bennett, and offered his assistance in reviving the series. With Drake’s financial backing and his influence in the entertainment industry, Top Boy found a new home on Netflix, where it was revived for a third season in 2019.

The impact of Drake’s involvement in the revival of Top Boy cannot be overstated. His global fame and popularity brought much-needed attention to the show, attracting a wider audience and generating significant buzz. This newfound exposure not only ensured the survival of the series but also helped it gain international recognition.

FAQ:

Q: What is Top Boy?

A: Top Boy is a British television series that explores the lives of young people involved in drug dealing and street gangs in East London.

Q: Why was Top Boy canceled?

A: After its second season, Top Boy was canceled Channel 4 due to low ratings and budget constraints.

Q: How did Drake save Top Boy?

A: Drake, a fan of the show, offered his financial backing and influence in the entertainment industry to revive Top Boy. He helped bring the show to Netflix, where it was renewed for a third season.

Q: What impact did Drake’s involvement have?

A: Drake’s involvement brought global attention to Top Boy, attracting a wider audience and generating significant buzz. This ensured the survival of the series and helped it gain international recognition.

Thanks to Drake’s unwavering support and determination, Top Boy has been given a second chance to captivate audiences with its gritty portrayal of urban life in London. The revival of the show serves as a testament to the power of celebrity influence and the importance of passionate fans in shaping the future of television. As Top Boy continues to thrive on Netflix, it stands as a shining example of how one person’s dedication can make a world of difference in the world of entertainment.