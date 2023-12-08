How does the last Blockbuster make money?

How the Last Blockbuster Keeps the Cash Flowing

In a world dominated streaming services and digital downloads, it’s hard to believe that a single Blockbuster store still exists. Yet, nestled in the small town of Bend, Oregon, the last remaining Blockbuster continues to defy the odds and turn a profit. But how does this nostalgic relic manage to stay afloat in the age of Netflix and Hulu? Let’s take a closer look.

Membership and Late Fees:

One of the primary sources of revenue for the last Blockbuster is its membership program. Customers can sign up for a monthly subscription, allowing them to rent movies and games without incurring late fees. This steady stream of income helps cover the store’s operational costs and ensures a consistent customer base.

Merchandise and Memorabilia:

The last Blockbuster has cleverly capitalized on its status as a cultural icon. Visitors can purchase a wide range of merchandise, including t-shirts, mugs, and even retro movie posters. Additionally, the store offers a selection of nostalgic movie memorabilia, attracting collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Local Partnerships:

To diversify its revenue streams, the last Blockbuster has formed partnerships with local businesses. For instance, the store collaborates with a nearby pizza place, allowing customers to enjoy a movie night with a discounted pizza delivery. These partnerships not only generate additional income but also foster a sense of community support.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many Blockbuster stores are left?

A: As of now, there is only one Blockbuster store remaining, located in Bend, Oregon.

Q: How much does a Blockbuster membership cost?

A: The monthly membership fee for the last Blockbuster is $9.99.

Q: Can I rent movies online from the last Blockbuster?

A: Unfortunately, the last Blockbuster does not offer online rentals. All rentals must be made in-store.

Q: What happens if I return a movie late?

A: Late fees are still applicable at the last Blockbuster. However, if you have a membership, you won’t be charged for late returns.

In a world where convenience and instant gratification reign supreme, the last Blockbuster store stands as a testament to the power of nostalgia and community support. By adapting its business model and embracing its status as a cultural icon, this resilient store continues to thrive, reminding us of agone era of movie rentals and Friday night trips to the video store.