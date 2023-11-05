How does Snapchat’s content differ in terms of user expectations and norms?

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, has revolutionized the way people communicate and share content. With its unique features and user-friendly interface, Snapchat has created a distinct culture that sets it apart from other social media platforms. In this article, we will explore how Snapchat’s content differs in terms of user expectations and norms.

User Expectations:

Snapchat users have come to expect a more casual and ephemeral form of communication compared to other platforms. Unlike Facebook or Instagram, where posts and photos can be viewed indefinitely, Snapchat’s content disappears after a short period of time. This temporary nature of Snapchat’s content creates a sense of urgency and encourages users to engage with the app more frequently.

Furthermore, Snapchat users expect a more authentic and unfiltered experience. The app’s filters and lenses allow users to add fun and creative elements to their photos and videos, but the emphasis is on real-time sharing rather than polished perfection. This expectation of authenticity has led to the rise of “Snapchat celebrities” who gain popularity through their unfiltered and relatable content.

User Norms:

Snapchat has its own set of norms and etiquette that users are expected to follow. One of the most prominent norms is the concept of “streaks.” Streaks are a measure of how many consecutive days two users have sent snaps to each other. Maintaining streaks has become a social obligation for many Snapchat users, and breaking a streak can lead to disappointment or even strained relationships.

Another norm on Snapchat is the use of disappearing messages. Users often send messages or photos with the expectation that they will disappear after being viewed. This norm encourages more candid and spontaneous conversations, as users feel less pressure to carefully curate their messages.

FAQ:

Q: What is the difference between Snapchat and other social media platforms?

A: Snapchat’s content is more ephemeral and authentic compared to other platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

Q: What are streaks on Snapchat?

A: Streaks are a measure of how many consecutive days two users have sent snaps to each other.

Q: Why do Snapchat users expect a more authentic experience?

A: Snapchat’s emphasis on real-time sharing and unfiltered content has created an expectation of authenticity among its users.

In conclusion, Snapchat’s content differs from other social media platforms in terms of user expectations and norms. The app’s temporary nature, emphasis on authenticity, and unique features have created a distinct culture that sets it apart. Understanding these differences is crucial for users to fully engage with the platform and navigate its social norms.