How does Selena feel about Justin’s marriage?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few stories have captivated the public’s attention quite like the on-again, off-again relationship between pop stars Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. After years of dating, breakups, and reconciliations, Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin in 2018, followed their marriage later that year. But how does Selena Gomez, Justin’s former flame, feel about his newfound marital bliss?

According to sources close to the singer, Selena Gomez has taken the news of Justin Bieber’s marriage in stride. While it’s natural to assume that she might feel a twinge of jealousy or sadness, Gomez has reportedly moved on from their relationship and wishes Justin nothing but happiness in his new life with Hailey Baldwin.

Friends of Selena have revealed that she has been focusing on her own personal growth and career, and has no ill feelings towards Justin or his wife. She has been working on new music, exploring acting opportunities, and engaging in philanthropic endeavors. Selena has made it clear that she is committed to her own happiness and well-being, and harboring negative emotions towards her ex-boyfriend would only hinder her progress.

FAQ:

Q: How long did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber date?

A: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. They first started dating in 2010 and had multiple breakups and reconciliations before finally calling it quits in 2018.

Q: Who is Hailey Baldwin?

A: Hailey Baldwin is a model and television personality. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and has worked with renowned fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Guess.

Q: Is Selena Gomez dating anyone?

A: As of the time of writing, Selena Gomez’s relationship status is not publicly known. She has been focusing on her personal growth and career, and has not made any official announcements regarding her romantic life.

In conclusion, while the public may be curious about Selena Gomez’s feelings towards Justin Bieber’s marriage, it seems that she has moved on and wishes him well. Selena is focused on her own happiness and success, and harboring negative emotions towards her ex-boyfriend would only hinder her progress. As time goes on, it is likely that both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber will continue to grow and evolve in their respective lives and careers.