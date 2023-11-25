How does North Korea make money?

North Korea, the secretive and isolated nation, has long been a subject of curiosity for the rest of the world. One question that often arises is how this reclusive country manages to sustain its economy. Despite being under strict international sanctions, North Korea has devised various methods to generate revenue and support its regime.

Trade with China: North Korea heavily relies on its neighbor and ally, China, for economic support. China is North Korea’s largest trading partner, accounting for over 90% of its total trade. The two countries engage in various economic activities, including the exchange of goods, investment, and labor. China’s willingness to maintain economic ties with North Korea has been crucial in keeping its economy afloat.

Mineral Resources: North Korea is rich in mineral resources, including coal, iron ore, and rare earth metals. Despite limited access to international markets, the country exports these resources to countries like China, Russia, and India. However, the revenue generated from mineral exports is often overshadowed corruption and mismanagement within the regime.

Illicit Activities: North Korea has been accused of engaging in illicit activities to generate income. These activities include counterfeiting currencies, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. The regime has been known to produce high-quality counterfeit US dollars, which are circulated globally. Additionally, North Korean hackers have been involved in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Foreign Labor: North Korea sends thousands of its citizens to work in other countries, primarily China and Russia. These workers are often employed in industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture. The wages earned these workers are heavily taxed the North Korean government, providing a significant source of income.

Tourism: While tourism in North Korea is highly restricted, it still contributes to the country’s revenue. The regime operates state-controlled tour agencies that offer guided tours to foreign visitors. These tours focus on showcasing the country’s propaganda and carefully curated attractions, providing a limited glimpse into the isolated nation.

In conclusion, North Korea employs various methods to generate revenue and sustain its economy. Despite international sanctions, the country relies on trade with China, exports of mineral resources, illicit activities, foreign labor, and limited tourism. These sources of income, although often overshadowed corruption and mismanagement, allow the regime to maintain its grip on power.