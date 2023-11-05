How does Instagram impact social norms and etiquette?

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of our lives. Among them, Instagram stands out as one of the most popular and influential platforms, with over one billion active users worldwide. As Instagram continues to shape the way we communicate and share our lives, it also has a significant impact on social norms and etiquette.

Social norms are the unwritten rules that govern our behavior in society, while etiquette refers to the customary code of polite behavior in a particular setting. Instagram has undoubtedly influenced these aspects of our lives, both positively and negatively.

One way Instagram impacts social norms is setting unrealistic beauty standards. The platform is flooded with carefully curated images of flawless individuals, often edited to perfection. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem among users who compare themselves to these idealized versions of beauty. As a result, there is a growing pressure to conform to these standards, which can have detrimental effects on mental health.

Moreover, Instagram has also changed the way we interact with others. The platform encourages self-promotion and self-expression, often prioritizing popularity and likes. This can lead to a culture of self-centeredness and narcissism, where individuals are more concerned with gaining followers and likes rather than fostering genuine connections. Consequently, face-to-face interactions and real-life relationships may suffer as a result.

On the other hand, Instagram has also brought about positive changes in social norms and etiquette. The platform has given a voice to marginalized communities, allowing them to share their stories and experiences. It has become a powerful tool for activism and raising awareness about social issues. Additionally, Instagram has facilitated the spread of positive messages, inspiring individuals to embrace self-love, body positivity, and mental health awareness.

In conclusion, Instagram has undoubtedly influenced social norms and etiquette in various ways. While it has set unrealistic beauty standards and fostered self-centeredness, it has also provided a platform for marginalized voices and promoted positive messages. As users, it is important to be mindful of the impact Instagram has on our lives and strive for a healthy balance between the virtual world and real-life interactions.